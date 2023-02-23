Google promotes desk-sharing among employees amidst office closures

Technology Technology Google promotes desk-sharing among employees amidst office closures

Google promotes desk-sharing among employees amidst office closures

23 February,2023 05:51 pm

(Web Desk) - In response to the current economic downturn and over-recruiting during Covid-19, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai has announced a reduction in headcount of 12,000 jobs, representing 6% of the company's global workforce. As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency, the search engine giant has implemented additional measures.



According to a CNBC report, Google has informed certain employees that they will need to share desks from the upcoming quarter, citing "real estate efficiency" as the rationale for the decision. An internal FAQ shared with cloud employees reportedly noted that this move would enable the company to invest in the growth of its Cloud division. Consequently, some buildings are expected to be vacated.

“Most Googlers will now share a desk with one other Googler. Through the matching process, they will agree on a basic desk setup and establish norms with their desk partner and teams to ensure a positive experience in the new shared environment,” the internal document stated.

Google's desk-sharing policy will be implemented in the five largest US locations of its Cloud division, specifically in Kirkland (Washington), New York City, San Francisco, Seattle, and Sunnyvale (California). The company has additionally mandated that employees visit the office on alternate days to prevent two individuals from using the same desk on the same day.