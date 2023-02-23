Shenzhen to build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023

Technology Technology Shenzhen to build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023

Shenzhen to build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023

23 February,2023 05:20 pm

SHENZHEN (Xinhua/APP) - China’s southern metropolis of Shenzhen will build 10,000 5G base stations in 2023, local authorities have said.



By the end of 2023, the 5G base stations will be distributed at a density of 42 per 10,000 people and 37 per square km in the city, according to an action plan issued by the municipal industry and information technology bureau.



Since 2019, Shenzhen has constructed over 65,000 5G base stations, with over 10 million 5G users, said the plan.



As a frontrunner in China’s high-tech industrial development, Shenzhen boasts a host of Chinese startups and tech heavyweights, including Huawei and Tencent.