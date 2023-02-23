Twitter reduces time to decide appeals against account suspensions

'A small percentage of appeals (<5%) are delayed as they require a more in-depth review,' it says

23 February,2023 09:19 am

SAN FRANCISCO (Web Desk) – In order to facilitate users, Twitter has reduced the time period to take a review of appeals and make a reinstatement decision.

The micro-blogging site in a tweet said it would decide all the appeals against suspension of accounts within the three days.

“Since announcing our new criteria for suspension appeals, we've been working on reducing the time it takes to review an appeal and make a reinstatement decision. Our team is now handling most appeals within 3 days,” reads the tweet shared on Wednesday.

A small percentage of appeals, which is less than five per cent, are delayed as they require a more in-depth review, it said.

— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) February 22, 2023

“This is particularly true when there were multiple accounts established or when the suspension happened more than a few years ago. We will respond to all appeals we’ve received and appreciate your patience if you have not yet heard back from us,” Twitter said.