TikTok holds first digital safety event in Pakistan

Technology Technology TikTok holds first digital safety event in Pakistan

Taimur Salahuddin aka Mooroo, Irfan Junejo and others shared their views on digital safety

22 February,2023 10:01 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) – TikTok, the widely popular short-video sharing platform, held its first-ever digital safety event in Pakistan to launch its ‘Safety Ambassadors Programme’ that aims at protection and safety of its user.

The popular app in a statemen tsaid, “Lauded for its innovative and diverse community, another factor that has led to the application’s popularity has been its emphatic focus on user protection and safety. The platform’s #SaferTogether campaign is another step in that direction with the aim to raise awareness around digital safety in the country.”

The event was attended by the leading Pakistani content creators including Taimur Salahuddin (aka Mooroo), Irfan Junejo, Faiza Saleem, Amtul Haseen Baweja, Hamza Bhatti, Areeka Haq, Anoushey Ashraf, and Kazi Muhammad Akber.

The panelists shed light on various issues including misinformation, harassment cyberbullying, and online scams while they urged people to ensure responsible usage of the internet. They also shared tips and guidelines that can held content creators to produce compelling content.

With the #SaferTogether initiative, TikTok also looks towards creating awareness regarding safety of users and how they can benefit from the various in-app safety features available.

The Chinese short-video application offers a centralised location for safety updates called the Safety Centre. This provides updated information on all actions that TikTok implements to continuously boost safety and security on the platform with all the necessary tools and tips, the statement mentioned.