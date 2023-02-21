FTX Japan to allow asset withdrawals starting Tuesday

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japanese unit of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX said on Monday it would allow customers to withdraw deposits of fiat currency and crypto assets beginning Tuesday after months of suspension.

FTX Japan said its customers could withdraw assets through the website of Liquid Japan, a crypto exchange it bought in February last year.

FTX filed for U.S. bankruptcy protection in November.