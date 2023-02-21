US regulator seeks information over Tesla crash in California

Technology Technology US regulator seeks information over Tesla crash in California

Tesla vehicle impacted one fire vehicle, driver died at scene, Contra Costa County fire department

21 February,2023 03:44 am

CALIFORNIA (Reuters) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the United States announced on Monday that it had requested more information from the company after one of Tesla's vehicles collided with a fire engine in California.

The Contra Costa County fire department reported that a Tesla vehicle impacted one of its fire vehicles and that the driver was declared deceased at the scene. Since 2016 the NHTSA has launched multiple investigations into crashes involving Tesla vehicles where sophisticated driver aid technologies like Autopilot were allegedly involved.

The Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta software will need to be updated on more than 362,000 American vehicles, according to Tesla, after U.S. authorities said the driver assistance system did not fully follow traffic safety standards and might result in accidents.

A Reuters inquiry for comment received no immediate response from Tesla.

