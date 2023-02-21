System will shut down in 10 mins, Indian company's software tells staff

Idea is to give employees decent work-life balance to spend time with family, Chief Executive

21 February,2023 03:42 am

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - In order to guarantee that its staff members maintain a good work-life balance a small IT company in the central Indian city of Indore developed software that alerts them when it is time for them to leave for the day.

The software from Softgrid Computers has a notice feature that activates after a worker's shift is done informing them that "the office system will shut down in 10 mins" and pleading with them to "please go home."

The action comes as studies and attention on the detrimental effects of extended work hours on employees' relationships and health throughout the world have intensified. For instance, the World Health Organization issued a warning in 2021 that working 55 or more hours per week can increase stroke risk by 35% and heart disease death risk by 17%.

The idea behind this, according to Chief Executive Ajay Golani, is to give employees a decent work-life balance so they can spend time with their family and loved ones.

An employee, Tanvi Khandelwal, uploaded a photo of the pop-up warning on a work computer, sparking a social media flurry.

