Instagram rolls out broadcast chat feature Channels

Technology Technology Instagram rolls out broadcast chat feature Channels

Meta will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months

17 February,2023 08:32 am

(Reuters) - Instagram, the social media platform owned by Meta Platforms Inc (META.O), is rolling out a broadcast chat feature called Channels, the company's boss Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday.

"I'm starting a channel to share news and updates on all the products and tech we're building at Meta," Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post.

"It will be the place I share Meta product news first."

The company will also introduce the feature to Messenger and Facebook in the coming months.