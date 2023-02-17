OpenAI working to let users customize ChatGPT

This will involve permitting system outputs that other people may strongly disagree with

SAN FRANSISCO (Reuters) - The Company behind ChatGPT, OpenAI, said on Thursday that it was working to address concerns about bias in artificial intelligence (AI) by creating an updated version of its popular chatbot that users may edit.

The San Francisco-based firm said it had sought to eliminate political and other biases but also wants to allow more varied opinions. Microsoft has sponsored the company and is using it to power its most recent technologies.

According to a blog post, "This will involve permitting system outputs that other people (including ourselves) may strongly disagree with," the company suggested customisation as a solution. Nonetheless, "some constraints on system behavior will always exist."

The technology underpinning ChatGPT known as generative AI has attracted a lot of attention since it was published in November of last year. This technology is used to make replies that are amazing imitations of human speech.

The startup's announcement comes the same week that various media sources have noted that OpenAI-powered Bing search results from Microsoft may be harmful and that the technology may not be ready for prime time.

Companies in the generative AI industry are currently wrangling with how to define boundaries for this emerging technology which is a major area of attention. Before a wider release Microsoft said that user input was assisting it in improving Bing. For example, Microsoft learned that its AI chatbot may be "provoked" to respond in ways that are not intended.

In the blog article, OpenAI stated that ChatGPT's responses are first trained on big text datasets that are readily accessible online. Humans evaluate a smaller dataset in a subsequent phase and are given instructions on what to behave in certain circumstances.