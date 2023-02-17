Stricter EU online content regulations for Google, Twitter and Meta

Technology Technology Stricter EU online content regulations for Google, Twitter and Meta

Online services & search engines have until February 17 to report monthly active users

17 February,2023 06:16 am

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Google's According to monthly user counts announced by the businesses on Thursday that exceeded the EU threshold, Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Twitter would be subject to tighter EU online content regulations.

Companies with more than 45 million users are classified as extremely big online platforms under the new regulations known as the Digital Services Act (DSA), and as such, are subject to requirements including risk management and external, independent audits. They must also adopt a code of conduct and share data with researchers and regulators.

Online services and search engines have until February 17 to report their monthly active users, according to the European Commission. Massive web platforms have four months to follow the guidelines or face penalties.

Based on an evaluation of the last 45 days, Twitter claimed to have 100.9 million average monthly users in the EU.

According to Alphabet, users may use its services whether they are logged in to an account or are signed out by providing one set of numbers based on recipients' accounts and another set based on signed-out receivers.

According to the report, Google Maps had 278.6 million average monthly signed-in users, Google Play had 274.6 million, Google Search had 332 million, Shopping had 74.9 million, and YouTube had 401.7 million.

Last week, Meta Platforms reported that in the final half of 2022, there will be roughly 250 million average monthly active users on Instagram and 255 million average monthly active users on Facebook in the EU.