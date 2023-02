Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users

16 February,2023

(Reuters) - Snap (SNAP.N) Chief Executive Evan Spiegel said Thursday the company’s photo messaging app Snapchat now has 750 million monthly active users while speaking during an investor presentation.