US issues declaration on responsible use of AI in the military

16 February,2023 10:49 pm

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Thursday issued a declaration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the military, which would include “human accountability.”

“We invite all states to join us in implementing international norms, as it pertains to military development and use of AI” and autonomous weapons, said Bonnie Jenkins, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control.

Jenkins was speaking at an international summit on the responsible use of military AI in The Hague, Netherlands, the first of its kind.