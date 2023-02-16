Thousands of US users unable to access Twitter

16 February,2023 06:18 am

NEW YORK (Reuters) - According to the outage tracking website Downdetector.com thousands of users of the US social media network Twitter were unable to access it on Wednesday.

Downdetector stated that more than 8,000 users in the US have reported troubles with the microblogging service.

By combining status information from many sources including user-submitted problems on its platform, Downdetector keeps track of outages. A greater number of users could have been impacted by the outages.

Tens of thousands of users worldwide were unable to access Twitter or utilize its essential functions in December until services finally appeared to come back up. Twitter was purchased by entrepreneur Elon Musk for $44 billion last year and around 9,000 people were affected by another outage earlier this month.