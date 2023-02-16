To avail $7.5 billion deal Tesla will open US charging network to rivals

Tesla will qualify for subsidy if its chargers will permit other vehicles, Biden administration

16 February,2023 04:59 am

SAN FRANSISCO (Reuters) - As part of a $7.5 billion government initiative to increase the use of EVs to reduce carbon emissions, Tesla Inc will make a portion of its US charging network available to electric cars (EVs) built by competitors, the Biden administration announced on Wednesday.

Such a move might assist Tesla in becoming the all-encompassing filling station of the EV era and run the danger of undermining the competitive advantage for its vehicles which have exclusive access to the largest network of high-speed Superchargers in the United States.

Tesla would let non-Tesla customers to use 3,500 new and existing Superchargers along interstate corridors by late 2024, according to the Biden administration. Additionally, 4,000 slower chargers will be available in places like hotels and restaurants.

At a briefing, a White House representative stated that Tesla would be qualified for a subsidy, even updating its current fleet, provided that its chargers would permit other vehicles with the federally supported CCS charging standard to charge.

Tesla must adhere to the rules in order to be eligible for government funding, according to the administration, even if it has not committed to making CCS its standard.

Tesla has 17,711 Superchargers, which makes up around 60% of all fast chargers in the United States that can extend a vehicle's range by hundreds of miles in an hour or less. Additionally, there are about 10,000 "destination" chargers with Tesla plugs available for overnight car recharging.

