WhatsApp rolls out new four features for users of Android version

15 February,2023 08:28 am

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp has launched four new features that improve the user experience on the messaging app for users of the Android version.

The features include document caption, longer group subjects and descriptions, the ability to share up to 100 media, and avatars.

The users, who have installed the latest versions of WhatsApp Android from the Play Store, can use these features.

Wabetainfo that closely monitors the developments in the WhatsApp explained the features as;

Document caption: you can now add a caption when sharing documents. It would help users to describe the documents in a new way.

Longer group subjects and descriptions: In order to better describe groups, you can now choose a longer subject and description for your groups.

Share up to 100 media: Now users can share up to 100 images and videos at once as compared to 30 previously.

Create personalized avatars: You can now create personalised avatars and use them as stickers and profile photos. Users just need to got to Settings > Avatar to get started.

The widely popular messaging app has shared the updates on its changelog, means now all the four features are available to every user.