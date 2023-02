Pakistan launches NTSOC to protect critical telecom data against cyber attacks

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched its National Telecom Security Operations Center (NTSOC), a centralised platform for the management of cyber security incidents in the telecom sector.

The NTSOC is established under the Pakistan National Cybersecurity Policy 2021 and Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA 2016), with the goal of securing Pakistan's critical telecom data and infrastructure against cyber-attacks.

The NTSOC is the first ever sectoral Security Operations Center in Pakistan, after issuance of Cyber Security Policy.

It is comprised of three key components: Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM), Threat Intelligence, and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) which have been indigenously customized to improve the country's cyber security ranking.

The NTSOC will have integration with telecom operators’ SOCs and the national Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), ensuring quick and effective incident response. Six telecom operators have been integrated with the NTSOC, with the rest to follow gradually.

The project includes continuous enhancements in the provided solution to keep pace with evolving cyber security threats. “PTA acknowledges the invaluable support of its local partners in this endeavor,” reads the official statement.