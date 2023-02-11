China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba
Technology
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary including titles under Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and NetEase (9999.HK).
Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.
Alibaba also received an approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi". The authoriy granted NetEase a licence for its mobile game titled "Journey to the West: Shikong".
XD Inc (2400.HK) received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party".