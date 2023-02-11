China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

Technology Technology China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba

11 February,2023 08:41 am

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's video games regulator on Friday approved 87 new video games for the month of Feburary including titles under Tencent Holdings (0700.HK), Alibaba Group (9988.HK) and NetEase (9999.HK).

Shenzhen-based Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, received at least one game licence for a mobile game named "Wangzhewanxiangqi", the list published by the National Press and Public Administration showed.

Alibaba also received an approval for a game named "Chunqiuxuanqi". The authoriy granted NetEase a licence for its mobile game titled "Journey to the West: Shikong".

XD Inc (2400.HK) received a licence for a title named "Sausage Party".