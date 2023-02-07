Biden unsure over TikTok's ban in US

I am not sure, I don’t have it on my phone, Biden responds to question about Chinese short video app

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The US President Joe Biden has said that he did not know whether the Chinese short video app TikTok was going to be banned or not.

Biden said that he was not sure about the ban of TikTok, adding that he did not have the app in his phone.

US President was responding to a question of reporter after returning from a weekend retreat in Camp David.

