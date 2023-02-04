US federal judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker

Technology Technology US federal judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker

US federal judge denies FTC request to stop Meta from acquiring virtual reality content maker

04 February,2023 08:26 am

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A US judge issued a public ruling on Friday evening that denies a request by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to stop a plan by Meta Platforms Inc (META.O) to buy virtual reality content maker Within Unlimited, nixing regulators' attempt to block the deal over concerns it would reduce competition in a new market.

The ruling had been issued in a sealed form earlier this week.