Russian court fines Amazon's Twitch $57,000 over Ukraine content

31 January,2023 02:56 pm

(Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday fined streaming service Twitch 4 million roubles ($57,000) for failing to remove what it said were "fakes" about Russia s military campaign in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

Twitch, which is owned by Amazon (AMZN.O), did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms distribution of content that falls foul of its restrictions, with Russian courts regularly imposing penalties.