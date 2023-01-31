Self-driving tech firm Aurora names Ossa Fisher as president

Technology Technology Self-driving tech firm Aurora names Ossa Fisher as president

Self-driving tech firm Aurora names Ossa Fisher as president

31 January,2023 10:28 am

(Reuters) - Aurora Innovation Inc (AUR.O) on Monday named Ossa Fisher as president to focus on scaling operations at the self-driving technology company ahead of its commercial launch in 2024.

Fisher is expected to begin at the new role in February and joins Aurora from education tech firm Istation, where she had served as president and chief operating officer since 2019.

Last month, Aurora and Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N) said they will expand their driverless pilot program in Texas to meet increased delivery demand during the holidays.

Fisher joins the firm at a time when investors are worried about the timeline for autonomous vehicle deployment as it has been stretched by tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of the technology.

Aurora s shares, which lost nearly 90% of their value last year, were down about 2% in extended trading. In November, the company said it had enough cash to sustain its operations through mid-2024.