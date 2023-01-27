Youtube's 'Study Hall' to offer college credits upon course completion

27 January,2023 08:58 pm

ARIZONA (Web Desk) – Popular video streaming platform Youtube has unveiled a study program titled “Study Hall” which would offer American college students the credits for completing a course on the platform.

Study Hall has been introduced to provide students with affordable education which could later help open doors of higher education and employment for them. Students would be able to complete courses online.

The program has been designed in collaboration with educationists which, like a regular university course, includes the details on course, lectures, and other important elements that could be accessed free cost but coursework could be unlocked only by paying a fee of US$25 for each course. Later, the students could transfer the online credits earned to a university.

In its first phase, the Arizona State University (AZU) has included courses on Mathematics, English Composition, History of America, Linguistics, and others taught by the university professors. The program would commence from March 7.

Students from across the world could attend the course and no formal application is needed to enroll the course. The next phase will see inclusion of 12 new courses to the directory.

