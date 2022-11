Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role

Technology Technology Twitter's ex-CEO Jack Dorsey says will not retake role

Elon Musk says he will find a new leader for Twitter.

17 November,2022 09:34 am

(Reuters) - Former Chief Executive Officer of Twitter Jack Dorsey said on Wednesday that he will not accept the position of CEO of Twitter.

When asked by a Twitter user if he would accept the position as Twitter CEO, he replied "nope".