Crypto scammers hacked Imran Khan's Instagram account

01 August,2022 06:06 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram account was briefly hacked by crypto scammers on Monday.

The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding Elon Musk and cryptocurrency from the former Prime Minister’s Instagram account, which has currently over 7.4 million followers.

This is the second incident in one week that a social media account of a PTI leader has been hacked.

Last week, the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General and former Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, was hacked which was recovered hours later.