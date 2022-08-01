Crypto scammers hacked Imran Khan's Instagram account
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram account was briefly hacked by crypto scammers on Monday.
The hacker shared a promotional tweet regarding Elon Musk and cryptocurrency from the former Prime Minister’s Instagram account, which has currently over 7.4 million followers.
This is the second incident in one week that a social media account of a PTI leader has been hacked.
Last week, the Twitter account of PTI Secretary General and former Federal Planning Minister, Asad Umar, was hacked which was recovered hours later.