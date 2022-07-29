Google Celebrates 10 Years of Google Play

29 July,2022 03:15 pm

(Web desk) - Google is celebrating the 10th birthday of Google Play by unveiling a new logo that better reflects the magic of Google and 10x Play Points bonus for the members.

Today, the Play Store is used by over 2.5 billion people in over 190 countries every month to discover games, apps, and digital content. The store also provides a platform to more than 2 million developers to build their businesses and reach people around the globe.

Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka said: “Google Play’s evolution over the years, from a simple play store to a roaring community, has been nothing short of excellent. Since 2012, Play has offered our users a platform to enjoy their favorite apps and games while giving developers the opportunity to grow their businesses and connect with people worldwide. We are extremely thankful to our Google Play community and developers for 10 years together.”

The new redesigned logo is a fresh look that matches the branding shared by many of Google’s helpful products like Search, Assistant, Photos, Gmail and more. On the occasion of its 10th birthday, Google is offering 10x Play Points for its members on everything they purchase by activating a points booster.

The official start date varies by country, so visit Play Points Home to learn more and check out the 10 favorite milestones achieved by Google Play in the last decade.