KP police launch helpline app for transgender community

27 July,2022 07:13 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakthunkhwa police on Wednesday launched a helpline app for the transgender and marginalized segments of society.

The top officials including the Chief Secretary and IG attended the EHM app launching event.

Sharing his thoughts over the launching of the helpline, KP IG MoazzamJah Ansari said the main objective of the helpline is to provide justice to transgender, children, and affected persons. Just, with one click, the affected people can get the help of the police, IG added.

IG further said that if there is a cut in the budget of the police, then all matters are affected.