Zuckerberg says NFTs will be coming to Instagram.

(Reuters) - Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be coming to Instagram. Zuckerberg made the comments during a session at South By Southwest.

He said that people will be able to show off their NFTs and potentially mint new ones. He also suggested that NFTs will one day be a part of the company’s Metaverse. I would hope that you know, the clothing that your avatar is wearing in the metaverse, you know, can be basically minted as an NFT, Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO.

This is not the first time that Zuckerberg and other executives have expressed interest in NFTs. Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri previously said that the company was “actively exploring” the technology