3 Habits That Ruin Your Expensive Phone, Laptop And Tablet.

(Reuters) - Devices like laptops, phones and tablets are expensive and not taking care of them could leave you with a costly repair bill. Here are three bad habits that are ruining your devices.

1. Overcharging your phone. Most phone manufacturers agree that keeping your phone on charge for long periods is bad for the health of your battery. It’s best to keep the battery level of your phone in the middle(30-70%) and never leave it to charge overnight. Laptop batteries have a limited number of charge-discharge cycles. This means that regularly letting your laptop battery get to 0% will affect the charge cycle and decrease the battery’s lifespan.

2. Using cheap chargers. When a charging cable gets lost or frayed it’s very tempting to replace it with a cheap cable but this is damaging your device. Generic cables are less likely to meet safety and quality standards and often don’t have the proper voltage for your device. Not having the proper voltage means that your device won’t charge fully and it could erode your battery’s life.

3. Being careless and messy. Leaving your device in extreme temperatures can cause serious damage like lost data, display issues and battery leakage. It’s very important to regularly clean your devices as a build of dust and dirt can also cause serious damage.