Instagram removes Boomerang, Hyperlapse apps from the App Store

(Web Desk) - Meta-owned Instagram has removed its standalone Boomerang and Hyperlapse apps from Google Play and Apple’s App Store, days after the tech giant announced that it would be taking back support from IGTV app.

Going by these recent changes and announcements by Instagram, it can be assumed that the tech company wants to focus on its main application.

The Boomerang app was first released in 2015 which allows users to create short, looping videos using burst of images.

Though the standalone app is gone from app stores, users can still take advantage of the feature on Instagram’s main app.

Meanwhile Hyperlapse was first released in 2014 and allowed users to make professional-looking time-lapse videos.