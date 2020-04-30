Facebook to pilot video monetization in Pakistan

Facebook has expressed reservations about the regulatory framework in Pakistan.



LAHORE (Dunya News) – Facebook has decided to start a pilot program regarding monetization of videos in Pakistan.

Ministry of Information Technology (IT) officials have also confirmed the development.

Sources have said that Facebook will first launch a pilot project and keeping in view the outcome of the program, video monetization policy will be decided by the company.

Sources have said that immediate video monetization can be risky as the administration of social media giant has expressed reservations about the regulatory framework in Pakistan.