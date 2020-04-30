Nokia launches new value smartphones aimed at emerging markets.

(Reuters) - Nokia added three new sub-$100 smartphones to its line-up at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, aimed at consumers upgrading from feature phones, Florian Seiche, chief executive of brand owner HMD Global, told Reuters on Monday (February 28).

“The C Series is really focused on the sub $100 retail price point, the most affordable range for customers who are seeking to have a great quality smartphone experience at an affordable price point,” Seiche said.

The CEO said HMD, which also sells feature phone largely in emerging markets, had grown its smartphone business by 40% year-on-year last year, and was now number five or better position in 39 markets across the world. The company had developed technology, called HMD Soft Lock, that offered security for credit by locking devices if necessary, enabling consumers to spread the cost of upgrading to smartphones.

“We also now see additional financing business models to make sure that consumers who otherwise wouldn’t have access to credit to get support to be able to afford their first smartphone by putting a small deposit upfront, and then paying the remainder over instalments over a six, nine or twelve month period,” he said.

Seiche said HMD Global was also seeing strong demand for its mid-range devices in the United States from customers upgrading to 5G technology. “Last year we’ve seen a particularly great opportunity in the US market because there the large operators are looking for partners in that mid-tier of the portfolio,” he said.