Raytheon says it may not ship around 70 engines to Airbus in first quarter.

(Reuters) - Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX.N) said on Wednesday its Pratt and Whitney unit may not ship around 70 engines to Airbus SE (AIR.PA) in the first quarter of 2022 due to casting shortages.

"Pratt will probably not ship... let s call it 70 engines to Airbus, because of the casting shortages that we re seeing," Raytheon Chief Executive Greg Hayes said at the Barclays Industrial Conference.

Hayes comments confirm pressure on supply chains as Airbus raises production. Reuters reported in January that aircraft due for delivery in 2022 were already estimated a few months late, with a risk of some deliveries drifting into 2023.

Forgings and castings are among the items most severely hit in the aerospace supply chain and have relatively long lead times.