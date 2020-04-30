Twitter updates 'pinned DMs' feature to everyone.

(Web Desk) – The social media networking site twitter on Thursday announced to extent the feature to pin DMs for everyone.

Previously the option was only available for the twitter blue subscribers but now it will be added for everyone. The update has not been fully rolled out yet. While the feature will be available on Android, iOS and web.

“Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox. Available on Android, iOS, and web,” added Twitter Support.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 17, 2022