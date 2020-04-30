Govt approves first Cloud Policy, Personal Data Protection Bill

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Ministry of Information Technology (IT) on Tuesday took an important step to adapt to the digital world, the Federal Cabinet has approved the first Cloud Policy and Personal Data Protection Bill.

As per the Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin ul Haq, the Prime Minister and the Cabinet are grateful for the approval of the most important bill and policy. The Personal Data Protection Bill will become an Act after its approval by Parliament.

Amin ul Haq went on to say that all relevant agencies will ensure the integration of data, services and systems with cyber security. Cloud First policy will cover federal ministries, departments and autonomous agencies. Centers will be phased out on cloud computing with required requirements, reducing government spending, protecting data and increasing the efficiency of organizations.