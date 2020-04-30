Punjab police sends proposal to Interior Ministry for ban on PUBG

The proposal has been sent to the Home Ministry by Additional IG Operations.

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Punjab Police on Thursday forwarded a proposal to the Interior Ministry recommending a ban on Player Unknown’s Battle Grounds (PUBG) game in Pakistan.

The proposal that has been sent to the Home Ministry by Additional IG Operations states that the online game PUBG was the cause of murder of four members of a family in Kahna. Incidents like Kahna Murder case had happened in the past because of the game.

It referred to a crime incident that took place in Kahna area of Lahore where the son of a household killed his family members including mother, sisters and brother thinking that they will become alive once again as it happens in the game. The accused had slept in the lower portion after the gruesome murder.

The proposal further stated that it was due to the game PUBG that cases of murder and attempted murder and other provisions have been registered in North Cantonment Police Station, South Cantonment Police Station, Kahna Police Station and Nawankot Police Station. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) should impose ban on the online game.

On the other hand, Punjab Police has forbidden the use of TikTok application for police officials during duty hours after complains were registered in this regard on the Prime Minister s Complaints Portal.

Taking notice on the TikTok matter, letters were issued by AIG Operations Punjab to all RPOs across the province explaining that this behavior undermines the image and prestige of the police department on social media. Strict action can be taken in case of non-compliance.

