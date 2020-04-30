Govt announces to bring 5G into country by end of 2022

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Government of Pakistan (GOP) on Friday announced to bring 5G into country by the end of year 2022.

While talking to the traders of Karachi Chairman of Commerce and Industry, Federal Minister Aminul Haq said that land has been granted for the IT park in Karachi. Moreover, he added that 24 per cent of increase was observed in IT export in the country. By the next year, the total import target of IT will be comprised of $3 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Green Line project of Karachi will be completed this year meanwhile the Sindh government has done nothing for the province. The bus service for Karachi was also developed by Federal government, he added.