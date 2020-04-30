Companies including Google, Amazon, Apple , Facebook and Microsoft would fall under its scope

(Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have reached a deal on how to target big tech companies, as part of a move to limit anti-competitive practices in the digital economy, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

The European Parliament’s main political parties agreed to a deal that would apply to companies with a market capitalisation of at least 80 billion euros ($90.55 billion) and offering at least one internet service, such as an online search, the FT said, citing people with direct knowledge of the discussions.

Companies including Google, Amazon, Apple , Facebook and Microsoft would fall under its scope, FT said.