Swiss eye clampdown on online hate, misinformation

GENEVA (AFP) – The Swiss government ordered a report Wednesday into potential regulations that could be slapped on communication platforms to clamp down on disinformation and hate speech.

"The population is entitled to effective protection against illegal hate speech and disinformation," the government said in a statement, while "the rights of users must also be better protected".

The communications ministry must complete its report on whether and how communication platforms might be regulated by the end of next year.

Search engines like Google, social networking sites such as Facebook and multimedia platforms like YouTube are widely used and play "an increasingly important role in the formation of opinion", the statement said.

"Unlike traditional media, these platforms are not subject to journalistic standards. There is no obligation to ensure that the content is true, for example."

Under Switzerland’s direct democracy, voters go to the polls four times a year to decide on pressing issues, with many relying on online information.

New platforms "provide an easy way to spread illegal and harmful content", while users have "no rights or only insufficient ones" in dealing with online platforms, said the statement.

The government said there was a "growing conviction" across Europe that platform operators should come under specific legal regulations on hate speech, misinformation, non-transparency and user rights.