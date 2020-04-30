WhatsApp likely to allow users to hide 'Last Seen' from specific contacts

(Web Desk) – WhatsApp seems to be on a roll, bringing much requested and long-overdue features to its messaging service.

Earlier this week, the Meta-owned messaging platform brought the highly requested functionality, which removes the online connection requirement on your smartphone for the chatting platform to be used on multiple devices. And now, it has announced yet another useful and requested feature of hiding your ‘Last seen’ status from specific contacts.

According to the English web-based site Gizmochina, this function will give its users the option of anonymity. WhatsApp’s users will be able to single out contacts they do not want to share their last seen status with. In the current stable version, WhatsApp only allows for three options; first, you can let everyone with your number see your last seen, second, only people in your contacts, or you can set it to nobody.

This will be a welcome change for people who want to have privacy from their work friends, bosses, overbearing parents, and extended family members. It would also be a relief from the menace of the instant reply culture.

Although this is a step in the right direction, it can be improved by adding functionalities that allow sharing the last scene with specific people instead of filtering out the ones they don’t want to, which could be tedious.

Right now, this change to ‘Last Seen’ status is still being tested by beta testers on a limited number of devices, with no official announcement as to when it will come to the live version of the app.