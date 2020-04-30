(We Desk) - Soon after the launch of PUBG New State mobile game, many users are experiencing server connection issue.

Users have complained that they are continuously facing issues like "unable to connect to server" and the game is also getting stuck at 38%.

The game was just launched today and it has already started generating bad reviews in the app store.

Prior to the launch, a final technical test was performed from October 29th to 30th in 28 countries, including Korea, Japan, Turkey, Thailand, and the Philippines.

During the showcase, the company revealed its post-launch support plans for the highly anticipated PUBG sequel, which includes a strong and consistent pipeline of new content, global service support and new anti-cheat measures.

New State has been launched as a free-to-play next-generation mobile game and promises to bring the "full and uncompromised" PUBG battle royale gaming experience.

Set in the year 2051, Krafton assures players that New State will be one of the "most realistic and technologically advanced" mobile games to date.