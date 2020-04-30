Facebook plans to hire 10,000 people in EU for metaverse

DUNYA NEWS (web desk) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook is planning to hire 10,000 people in the European Union to develop “metaverse”.

A metaverse is an online world where people can game, work and communicate in a virtual environment, often using VR headsets.

The announcement comes as Facebook deals with the fallout of a damaging scandal and faces increased calls for regulation to curb its influence.



"The metaverse has the potential to help unlock access to new creative, social, and economic opportunities. Europeans will be shaping it right from the start," Facebook said in a blog post.

Facebook said, Investing in the EU offered many advantages, including access to a large consumer market, first-class universities and high-quality talent, The new jobs being created over the next five years will include "highly specialized engineers".

Building metaverse is Facebook’s biggest priority right now as Facebook had faced backlash after the shutdown of the social media service.

Facebook claims the metaverse "won t be built overnight by a single company" and has promised to collaborate.

Metaverse idea will, expectedly, take 10 to 15 years, according to Facebook.

Some critics said, this latest announcement is designed to re-establish the company s reputation and divert attention, after a series of damaging scandals in recent months.

This included revelations from whistleblower Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager on the civic integrity team at Facebook.