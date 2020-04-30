MoiTT issues notification of social media rules 2021

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoiTT) has issued notification of Social Media Rules 2021.

Under the amended rules, Pakistani consumers will enjoy full freedom of expression under Article 19. Rules will play a vital role in liaising between Pakistani users and social media organizations.

According to Federal Minister of IT, Amin ul Haque, social media companies must abide by Pakistani laws and the rights of social media users.

In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 37 read with section 51 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (Act No. XL of 2016), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, with the approval of the Federal Government, is pleased to make these rules.

Some of the provisions are as follows:

• Live streaming of extremism, terrorism, hate speech, pornography and violent content will be banned.

• Social media organizations will be obliged to remove content against the dignity and security of Pakistan.

• Advertising immoral and obscene material will also be a felony.

• Social media organizations and service providers will develop community guidelines.

• Guidelines will inform users about uploading content.

• Negative content related to any person will not be uploaded.

• Content related to the privacy of others will also be banned.

• Contrary to Pakistan’s cultural and moral trends will be banned.

• Materials related to the mental and physical development and moral destruction of children will be banned.

• All social media organizations including YouTube, Facebook, Tic Tac Toe, Twitter, Google Plus will be bound by the rules.

• After the issuance of the notification, it will be necessary to set up offices in Pakistan on social media as soon as possible.

• Social Media Companies Will Appoint Authorized Officer For Pakistan



