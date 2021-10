Twitter adds new feature to remove followers without blocking them

(Web Desk) - Social media site Twitter has released a “soft block” feature. This allows users to remove a follower without actually blocking them.

As per details, Twitter is making it easier to remove followers.

The removed follower won’t be able to retweet you or see when you tweet. They also won’t be notified that you remove them.

However, this option does give the removed follower a chance to follow you again.

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021