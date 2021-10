TOKYO (Reuters) - Taiwan s TSMC (2330.TW) and Japan s Sony Group Corp (6758.T) are considering jointly building a chips factory in Kumamoto, southern Japan, with the Japanese government ready to foot part of the investment of around 800 billion yen ($7.15 billion), the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The plant is expected to start producing chips for automobiles and manufacturing equipment by 2024, the report said.