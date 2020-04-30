Solar, wind and hydro-power potential make Pakistan most attractive for investment: FM

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi participated virtually in the "High-Level Dialogue on Energy 2021" convened by the United Nations Secretary General.

He highlighted that Pakistan s policy objectives are centered around universal access to energy, doubling the share of renewable energy, and energy efficiency.

He emphasized that the solar and wind power potential of Pakistan is 40,000 MW and hydropower potential is around 45,000 MW, which makes Pakistan one of the most attractive locations for renewable energy investment in South Asia.

The foreign minister also informed the participants that efforts are underway to increase the share of renewable in Pakistan s energy supply mix to 20% in 2025, and 30 per cent by 2030".