Islamabad (Online): South Korean multinational technology company Samsung Electronics, in collaboration with a local partner is processing to set up TV manufacturing plant in Karachi, media reports revealed.



Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood confirmed the news. “I have been informed that Samsung will soon start production of televisions,” he tweeted.

I have been informed that Samsung Electronics is in the process of establishing their TV line-up plant in collaboration with the R&R Industries at Karachi. It will become functional in Q4 of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually. — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) September 22, 2021

This is a vindication of the Ministry of Commerce’s “Make-in-Pakistan” policy for industrialisation via rationalisation of input costs and other incentives. The plant would become functional in the fourth quarter of 2021 and is expected to produce 50,000 units annually, Mr Dawood said.



Samsung’s local partner R&R Industries CEO Moosa announced the company’s plans to set up a manufacturing plant for the Samsung TV lineup in Pakistan.