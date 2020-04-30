WhatsApp unveils new features known as New Video Controls, Group Call Shortcuts

(Web Desk) - Facebook-owned WhatsApp has unveiled new features known as New Video Controls and Group Call Shortcuts.

According to the foreign media, WhatsApp has recently confirmed that it has initiated testing a Yellow Pages-like feature called Business Directory. Besides that, a report revealed that the company is already working on a feature that will enable users to share images and stickers.

Now WhatsApp has revealed that it is launching two new features:

New Video Controls

This feature is called the New Video Controls and it is available in WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.21.190.11. WhatsApp New Video Controls comes with several new functionalities to the messaging app’s interface when users share a video. Currently, WhatsApp only shows the send option for longer videos and a toggle button for short videos.

After this WhatsApp update on its iOS beta app, users will get more control over the video and there is a button on the opposite side of the GIF toggle button that helps users to mute a video and share it without any sound. Also, a tile which is placed right next to the Video Mute button gives out information about the video’s size and length. As per the WABetaInfo report, every time a user edits the video, the size and the length of the video is updated immediately.

Group Call Shortcuts

Meanwhile another feature called Group Call Shortcuts is available on WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.19.15. The blog site revealed that this feature helps in quickly placing group calls from group cards. The messaging app has already added group video calls and group video icons in the group card section of its user interface.

Also, these shortcuts were there for individual chats and now WhatsApp has come up with this feature to group calls.