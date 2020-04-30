Amazon rolls out encryption for Ring doorbells

(Web Desk) - Amazon is to offer end-to-end encryption for videos captured by the Ring doorbell worldwide, following a successful trial in the US.

It means that only the smartphone on which the video is received will be able to view the files.

End-to-end encryption is a security feature favoured by privacy-focused messaging services such as WhatsApp.

However, some governments, including the UK, say it makes law enforcement more difficult.

Ring says police in the UK only have access to data that Ring owners choose to share - but adds that globally, "applicable laws" may limit the availability of end-to-end encryption "in some areas". It declined to name them.

Ring video footage is stored on Amazon web servers but end-to-end encryption means the tech giant will not be able to view it, or hand it over.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation asked Ring to consider making the change last year.

