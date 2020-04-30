SHC withdraws decision of banning TikTok, directs PTA to restore app

KARACHI (Dunya News/AFP) – Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday has withdrawn the decision of banning popular TikTok social media application.



The court has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to restore the app across the country and ordered soon dismissal of pleas regarding LGBT.



Moroever, the hearing has been adjourned till July 5.



It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan authorities had blocked TikTok after a court ruling on a private citizen’s petition that accused the company of promoting obscenity.

Users confirmed they could not access their accounts or view the short video clips that have made the app one of the most popular in the country.

Chinese-owned TikTok has been shut down twice before in Pakistan because of alleged "indecent" content -- most recently in March, after which the company pledged to better moderate content.



It said Wednesday it had removed more than six million videos from its Pakistan service in the past three months alone -- around 15 percent featuring "adult nudity and sexual activities".