KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday banned famous social media application TikTok, with over across the country.

The ban on video-sharing social networking service with over 33 million users in Pakistan come nearly three months after the country - for the second time - had lifted a ban imposed on it.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) heard a petition regarding uploading of immoral material on TikTok.

The petitioner took the position that he had lodged a complaint with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) but no action had been taken, to which the court banned the video-sharing application across the country.

Teh Sindh High Court ordered PTA to suspend the application immediately.